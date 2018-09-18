Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for September 18

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. After leading Grand Rapids Public Schools for several years, superintendent Teresa Weatherall Neal announced that she's retiring.

Weatherall Neal has been with GRPS for decades. She was a student in the district, beginning when she started Kindergarten in 1963.

Her role as superintendent was actually only supposed to be temporary- for six months- but she ended up sticking with it for 7 years.

The school board will consider her replacement once the new members are sworn in this January. Her last day will be the end of the school year, June 30.

2. If you're looking for a job, Aldi is hosting a statewide hiring spree today, looking to fill more than 100 positions.

It's happening at all Aldi locations across the state from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The company says its looking to hire employees for both its stores, warehouses, and corporate roles.

Aldi is known for its generous wages it offers to employees, in addition to benefits higher than the national average for the retail industry.

3. As part of Smithsonian Magazine's 14th annual Museum Day, they're celebrating by offering free admission to museums around the country including the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

Everything's happening on Saturday, September 22. Museum Day tickets are available for download at smithsonian.com/museumday. Visitors who present a museum day ticket will gain free entrance for two.

Only one ticket is permitted per email address.

4. Today's National Cheeseburger Day!

The cheeseburger is regarded as one of America's most popular and widely consumed sandwiches, and restaurants all over the country are offering deals.

Wendy's is actually celebrating all month long. They're giving away a free Dave's Single with any purchase.

Americans consume roughly 50 billion burgers each year.

Be sure to check out local burger joints to see if they're offering any discounts.

5. Heinz has a new condiment that will be hitting store shelves.

Mayochup is a pre-made blend of mayonnaise and ketchup. It was first announced in April, and after half a million votes , Heinz announced it's launching a campaign to determine which city will be the first to taste it.

People have until midnight tonight to cast their vote for their city.