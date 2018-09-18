Motorcyclist, 44, injured in Holland Twp. crash

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 44-year-old man was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash in Holland Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the man was driving a motorcycle west on Riley Street when the driver of an SUV turned in front of him at Sunrise. The crash was reported at about 4:22 p.m.

The motorcyclist suffered head and internal injuries and was taken to the hospital. He’s currently in stable condition, officials said.

The driver of the SUV was not injured. The crash remains under investigation.