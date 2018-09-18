× Officials: 3 lions are NOT on the loose in Battle Creek

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Emmett Township officials are reassuring residents that three lions are not on the loose from Binder Park Zoo in Battle Creek.

Public Safety officers posted that they are getting calls about a news report on a website designed to look like CBSNews that three lions have escaped, schools are on lockdown and residents should stay inside. This is not true and the zoo confirms no animals are on the loose.

Residents can go about their day as normal.