Pedestrian hit by car on 28th Street near Division Avenue

Posted 6:56 AM, September 18, 2018, by , Updated at 07:51AM, September 18, 2018

WYOMING, Mich. -- A pedestrian was hospitalized in serious condition early Tuesday  morning after being hit by a car.

It happened on 28th Street SW just west of S. Division Avenue in Wyoming around 5:45 a.m.

We're told the pedestrian was not in the crosswalk when trying to cross 28th Street SW and was hit by a car headed eastbound.

The pedestrian, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. We're told the driver of the car was not injured.

Westbound traffic on 28th Street SW was closed at S. Division Avenue while the crash was investigated. All lanes have since been reopened.

