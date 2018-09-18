Police investigating video taken at downtown Buffalo Wild Wings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Rapids Police say they are investigating a video taken at the downtown Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant that apparently shows an employee choking another person unconscious.

The video was posted on social media Saturday night and had over 32,000 views by Tuesday afternoon. The person posting the video said the BWW employee is the manager.

Jean Lanfear of JK&T Wings, the local franchisee, provided the following statement regarding the incident: