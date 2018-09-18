Police investigating video taken at downtown Buffalo Wild Wings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Rapids Police say they are investigating a video taken at the downtown Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant that apparently shows an employee choking another person unconscious.
The video was posted on social media Saturday night and had over 32,000 views by Tuesday afternoon. The person posting the video said the BWW employee is the manager.
Jean Lanfear of JK&T Wings, the local franchisee, provided the following statement regarding the incident:
“We are extremely disappointed by the incident at our restaurant in Grand Rapids. We have terminated the employee, who obviously does not embody the values of Buffalo Wild Wings and are also working to contact the person involved.”
1 Comment
Bobbie Sue
Posted on social media instead of calling police? Could be staged fake video.