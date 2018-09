Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- At least one person was hospitalized after an ambulance and a semi were involved in a crash early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 4:19 a.m. on M-51 at 70th Avenue in Van Buren County.

We're told at least three people were involved in the crash but the extent of their injuries is not yet known.

Dispatchers are advising drivers to avoid the area while crews clean up and investigate.

Robb Westaby says you can use 46th Street to the west as a detour.