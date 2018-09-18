× Family pleads to victim’s shooter: “Please turn yourself in”

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Family identifies Gavino Saldivar as the victim of Friday night’s shooting on Temple Street. Now they want to know who shot him and why.

“He’s my little brother. He always lightens up everyone’s day. He’s never been in any trouble,” Teresa Saldivar said.

She recalled, “I just broke down crying. I couldn’t go to work. I didn’t want to be around anyone but family.”

Police haven’t released many details but said 18-year-old Gavino was shot in the head and sustained life threatening injuries. The suspect ran.

“Honestly, I couldn’t believe it. Nothing has ever happened to our family like this,” Saldivar said.

The family is rallying around his little girl and have a plea for the person responsible for shooting the child’s father.

“I’m not sure who did this, but I’m not sure why you have so much hate into your heart. But if you could just please turn yourself in, it’s really taking a toll on our family,” Saldivar said.

His family created a fundraiser through Facebook. As of early afternoon Tuesday, Saldivar was listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information can call Grand Rapids police or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.