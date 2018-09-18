Students can find volunteer opportunities through HWMUW

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With school now in session, many students are looking for ways to fulfill their volunteer hours for NHA, scouts, or even their degree. Fortunately the Heart of West Michigan United Way Volunteer Center can be a great resources hub with hundreds of job opportunities.

Youth don't often get the recognition they deserve. According to the Heart of West Michigan United Way, an estimated 15.5 million youth, or 55 percent of kids ages 12 to 18, participate in volunteer activities. The teen volunteering rate is nearly twice the adult volunteering rate of 29 percent.

When kids and teens volunteer, they develop positive values like caring and empathy, as well as developing a commitment to service. Not to mention, they learn new skills along the way.

The Heart of West Michigan United Way Student Service award is a way of recognizing high school students who benefit their community through service and volunteerism throughout the course of the year. To recognize those who serve the Kent County community, United Way offers 3 different levels:

Gold for 75+ hours of service

Silver 50+ of service

Bronze 25+ hours of service

To learn more about volunteering opportunities available, visit hwmuw.org/students.