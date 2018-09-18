× Teen who brought gun to West Ottawa HS last week arrested again

HOLLAND, Mich. – The Ottawa County Sheriff says the teen who brought a gun to West Ottawa High School last week is back in custody after allegedly making threats on social media.

Davion Weston was arrested Friday for bringing the handgun to the school and charged with carrying a concealed weapon, receiving and concealing a stolen firearm and possessing a weapon in a school zone. He was released on bond after his arraignment.

Sheriff’s officials say that Weston was arrested Tuesday for violating terms of his bond by making threats on social media. Captain Mark Bennett says that the threats were allegedly made to one of the students who witnessed Weston with the gun last week. Bennett says they don’t believe that that student is in any danger.

Weston is expected to be arraigned again later Tuesday.