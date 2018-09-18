Teen who brought gun to West Ottawa HS last week arrested again
HOLLAND, Mich. – The Ottawa County Sheriff says the teen who brought a gun to West Ottawa High School last week is back in custody after allegedly making threats on social media.
Davion Weston was arrested Friday for bringing the handgun to the school and charged with carrying a concealed weapon, receiving and concealing a stolen firearm and possessing a weapon in a school zone. He was released on bond after his arraignment.
Sheriff’s officials say that Weston was arrested Tuesday for violating terms of his bond by making threats on social media. Captain Mark Bennett says that the threats were allegedly made to one of the students who witnessed Weston with the gun last week. Bennett says they don’t believe that that student is in any danger.
Weston is expected to be arraigned again later Tuesday.
WRTolkas
Some kids never learn. Let us see how deep he can dig his grave.
JERRY
lets watch what his mommy says this time we all know hes a nice boy and never any trouble they should arrest his dear sweet mommy for beening a dumb bit ch who thinks her boy is a good kid
JT
Great decision by the judge to release this little piece of dirt on bond last time. Will the idiot do it again?
C
In my comment two days ago, I guaranteed that you’d see this momma’s boy’s name again. Wow! I am surprised at the little amount of time it took, but not at what he did.