Accused murderer escapes Kalamazoo jail; recaptured in 30 minutes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kalamazoo County Sheriff says a suspected murderer is back in custody after escaping the jail Wednesday morning.

Undersheriff Jim Van Dyken says that the suspect climbed two fences to get out during outdoor time at the jail. He was on the loose for about 33 minutes.

Van Dyken would not identify the suspect until he is charged with escape.

The suspect was taken into custody near the corner of Byrant and Portage Street by an officer with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Township police and Michigan State Police also assisted in the manhunt. The suspect was able to get across the I-94 Business Loop.

No one was injured during the escape or chase.

We'll have more details when they become available.