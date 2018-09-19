ArtPrize 10 at the GRAM
-
Duct tape artist creates ‘Kings of Late Night’ for ArtPrize
-
Opening ceremony planned for Artprize 10 in Grand Rapids
-
Grand Rapids Art Museum extends exhibits through ArtPrize
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for June 22
-
ArtPrize moving to every other year after 2018 event
-
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for September 17
-
World’s Largest Cake Walk to be attempted at ArtPrize
-
ArtPrize Interview – Monsters Go
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for July 20
-
Metal artist using ArtPrize entry to honor victims of Kalamazoo bike crash
-
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for September 19
-
Meijer Gardens to host ‘Disability Sculpture’ exhibition
-
Hudsonville Ice Cream releases third artisan flavor: Caramel Cold Brew