Accused murderer escapes jail; recaptured in 30 minutes

Commissioner arrested during dismantling of Kalamazoo homeless camp

Posted 11:53 AM, September 19, 2018, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - A Kalamazoo City Commissioner arrested during Wednesday morning's dismantling of a homeless camp spoke to FOX 17 on the Midday News.

Shannon Sykes was one of about ten people arrested as police cleared about 200 homeless people who had been camping in Bronson Park for days. The city has been meeting with the people and advocates and resolving the issue with camping in the park, which is not allowed. The city warned those in the encampment Tuesday that their removal was coming.

Sykes has been an outspoken advocate for the homeless.

We'll have more on later editions of FOX 17 News.

