Defenses leading Kent City, Morley Stanwood into Blitz Battle

MORLEY, Mich -- Kent City travels to Morley Stanwood Friday night with the top spot in the Central States Silver division on the line and both schools are playing excellent defense recently.

The Mohawks have not allowed more than 14 points in any game this season, and the Eagles have allowed 20 total points the last three weeks.

"I think we're really starting to understand this idea of urgency and flying to the football" head coach Bill Crane said. "We've got some pretty good team speed on the defensive side, we're taking advantage of that and putting our kids in the right spot."

Morley Stanwood (3-1) has not been getting the offense punch they had hoped for this season, so following its only loss in week to McBain (12-3) they decided change it up.

"We moved to a T-set format, a full house backfield, something I ran years ago, our personnel fits it pretty good" 9th-year head coach Clark Huntey said. "We just weren't grasping the triple option philosophy of what needed to be done and we just weren't moving the ball very well. So I made the decision to go to something that I felt we could and we have at least for the first two games we played."

The winner of Friday night's game will be in sole possession of 1st place in the CSAA Silver.