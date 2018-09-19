Deputy injured in police pursuit, three suspects arrested for retail fraud

FREMONT, Mich. — A Newaygo County Sheriff’s deputy is expected to be okay after his cruiser collided with a suspect’s vehicle just after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers responded to the report of retail fraud at Dunhams in Fremont and while in route one officer spotted the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect led police on a pursuit and collided with a patrol vehicle.

Two suspects were taken into custody and one was treated for injuries from the crash.  A third suspect reportedly fled on foot but was found with the help of a K9 unit.

