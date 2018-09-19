Discover items vintage and new at Trinkets and Treasures charity sale

Posted 11:19 AM, September 19, 2018, by

Smart Shoppers, get ready for a huge indoor yard sale that will have you shop until you drop. The 13th annual Trinkets and Treasures sale is happening this weekend, where people can find great deals for a good cause.

Trinkets and treasures will fill the 15,000-square-foot Folkert Community HUB in Norton Shores with thousands of news, gently used, vintage and collectible items that range from apparel, accessories and shoes, to home decor items, hardware and furniture.

The goal is to raise $21,000 to benefit the Muskegon Museum of Art, Red Muskegon, and the USS LST 393. This even is the Women's Division Chamber of Commerce largest fall fundraiser.

Shoppers can shop the Early Bird Sale from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday for a $5 donation to get the first pick at items for sale. Otherwise shoppers can get in for free and scope the deals on Friday from  9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 to 3.

