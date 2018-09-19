Accused murderer escapes jail; recaptured in 30 minutes

Duct tape artist creates ‘Kings of Late Night’ for ArtPrize

Posted 1:21 PM, September 19, 2018, by , Updated at 02:09PM, September 19, 2018

Kings of Late Night - partial. From ArtPrize website

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – One artist displaying her works at ArtPrize 10 brought 200,000 pieces of duct tape.

Kerry Mott of Gettysburg, PA is making her third visit to ArtPrize as an artist. She also has 10 pieces in Ripley’s Believe It Or Not museums. She set a Guinness World Record for the largest duct tape artwork.

Her ArtPrize piece this year highlights the funny men of late night. Her piece includes Johnny Carson, Jay Leno, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel, amongst others.  She says her goal this year is to bring more smile to downtown Grand Rapids.

Her piece, Kings of Late Night, is in the lower level of the B.O.B.

 

