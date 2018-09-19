Experience leads Mattawan to quick start in 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MATTAWAN, Mich -- The Mattawan volleyball team is off to a great start this fall and the rankings are showing it. The Wildcats climbed to number one in the state this week in division one.

Mattawan (22-1) returned every player from last seasons team that went 39-8 and lost in the regional semifinals.

"I think it's really helped that we all played together last year and only added one player this year" senior setter Taylor Candey said. "We already had good chemistry last year so I think that's helped but I think we've just done a lot more team bonding and that helps on and off the court because it just makes the chemistry flow a lot better."

The Wildcats, whose only loss this season came to Rockford, have also beaten the 5th ranked Rams twice as well as division two number one Grand Rapids Christian and division three's top ranked team Monroe Saint Mary Catholic Central.

"I think it's just really fun coming into practice everyday" junior libero Alli Wiese said. "Everyday is different from the last so you get new experiences and have to find new challenges you have to overcome and it's definitely a roller coaster but it's fun in the end."

Mattawan heads to the Mt. Morris tournament this Saturday.