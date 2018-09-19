Great Lakes Shrine Association events happening this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Great Lakes Shriners are more than just tiny cars and fezes, the fraternity has a great commitment to the community. They're showing their appreciation to the West Michigan community by hosting a couple events over the weekend.

See what the Great Lakes Shrine Association has coming up this weekend:

Friday, September 21

Clown Competition at 11 a.m., Crowne Plaza at 28th Street

Motor Corp Competition at 12 p.m., DeltaPlex

Bagpipe Competition from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cascade Park

Horse Patrol Competition at 12 p.m., Thomet Stables

Saturday, September 22

GLSA Parade at 11 a.m., Downtown Cascade

Learn more about this event and more at greatlakesshrineassociation.org.