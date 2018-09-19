Great Lakes Shrine Association events happening this weekend

The Great Lakes Shriners are more than just tiny cars and fezes, the fraternity has a great commitment to the community. They're showing their appreciation to the West Michigan community by hosting a couple events over the weekend.
See what the Great Lakes Shrine Association has coming up this weekend:
Friday, September 21
- Clown Competition at 11 a.m., Crowne Plaza at 28th Street
- Motor Corp Competition at 12 p.m., DeltaPlex
- Bagpipe Competition from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cascade Park
- Horse Patrol Competition at 12 p.m., Thomet Stables
Saturday, September 22
- GLSA Parade at 11 a.m., Downtown Cascade
Learn more about this event and more at greatlakesshrineassociation.org.