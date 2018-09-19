Great Lakes Shrine Association events happening this weekend

Posted 11:45 AM, September 19, 2018, by , Updated at 11:44AM, September 19, 2018

The Great Lakes Shriners are more than just tiny cars and fezes, the fraternity has a great commitment to the community.  They're showing their appreciation to the West Michigan community by hosting a couple events over the weekend.

See what the Great Lakes Shrine Association has coming up this weekend:

Friday, September 21

  • Clown Competition at 11 a.m., Crowne Plaza at 28th Street
  • Motor Corp Competition at 12 p.m., DeltaPlex
  • Bagpipe Competition from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cascade Park
  • Horse Patrol Competition at 12 p.m., Thomet Stables

Saturday, September 22

  • GLSA Parade at 11 a.m., Downtown Cascade

Learn more about this event and more at greatlakesshrineassociation.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s