Man held at gunpoint during home invasion

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man is okay after he was held at gunpoint and forced to open his door as a suspect stole various items, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

The home invasion occurred in the 1600 block of Knollwood Avenue in Kalamazoo just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Before fleeing, the victim was able to see the suspect’s vehicle and short time later officers discovered a vehicle matching that description near Grand Avenue and West Main Street.

After conducting a traffic stop, officers located the missing items.

The 19-year-old driver was taken into custody. Two other teenagers were also arrested.

The suspect are facing charges for first degree home invasion, armed robbery, felony firearm, fleeing and eluding, unlawful imprisonment, conspiracy, aiding and abetting, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, larceny from a vehicle and accessory after the fact.