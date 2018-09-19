Police dismantle Kalamazoo homeless camp

Man threatened to shoot 11-year-old who beat him in Fortnite, police say

Posted 9:02 AM, September 19, 2018

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. — A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly threatening to shoot an 11-year-old child, possibly at his school, after the boy beat him at the video game Fortnite.

Michael Aliperti was arrested on Sept. 18, 2018, after allegedly threatening to shoot an 11-year-old boy. (Suffolk County Police Department)

Michael Aliperti, 45, of Huntington, was arrested around 1:40 a.m. and faces charges of second-degree aggravated harassment and acting in a manner to injure a child, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

The arrest was the result of Aliperti threatening to shoot a child after losing to the boy in "Fornite," police said.

The 11-year-old reported the threats were made through text messages and online voice messages left using an Xbox gaming system, according to WPIX.

