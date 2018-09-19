Mary Free Bed music video showcases dancers of all abilities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- At Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital, staff and patients alike know that you can accomplish anything, no matter your restrictions. You just might have to do it a little differently.

Dance is no exception. A team of a dozen or so doctors, therapists, and patients are showing off their dance moves and hoping to break down stigma with a new music video. The video showcases people of all ages, in wheelchairs and prosthetics, dancing in ways they didn't know were possible.

The finished product makes it look easy, but these dancers learned the whole routine in just a week.

One patient featured in the video, Eric Westover, is a double amputee. After making this video, where he can be seen lifting recreational therapist Ashley Phelps at the Blue Bridge, he was able to pick up his wife for the first time since his accident three years ago.

Westover says it's a lesson for us all to not limit ourselves.

“For myself, I hope people see it and they see someone that doesn’t have any legs, that’s out there doing it, and maybe that just inspires them to get up and do something,” he said.