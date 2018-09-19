Movie hitting theaters this weekend inspired by historical West Michigan home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALL, Mich. - A bit of movie magic happening here in West Michigan. The on-screen adaptation of the popular book 'The House with a Clock in its Walls' premieres this Friday. What you may not know is the inspiration behind the book and now movie lies right in the city of Marshall.

The Cronin House, built back in the late 1800s, is well known in the community as the place where this best selling book was built around. From its winding staircase, to the centuries old grand piano, to the vintage fireplaces dotting the first floor and everything in between, it all points to a simpler time. However, for a kid with a strong imagination, it's a place of wonderment.

Just a few years ago, the house was completely run down due to the fact that it had not seen a facelift since it was first built. When Jeff Hamilton, the current owner, stumbled upon the property online, he knew it was exactly the project to take on. It wasn't until the house was bought and the renovations were being planned out that Jeff realized the significance of the house that was now in his name.

Jeff said that he immediately bought the book, read it and started to realize how important it was to the town and to the school. He found out that they read it every year in the middle school. He soon saw that it has a huge following and that people from far and wide travel to check out the house and take pictures in front of the historical marking. The renovations are now complete, just in time for all of the events happening this weekend.

If you would like to find out more about what is taking place in the city surrounding the premiere, you can visit their website or Facebook page.