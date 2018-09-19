Muskegon Schools contract worker accused of inappropriate contact with student

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A contract worker with Muskegon Public Schools has been removed from the district after an allegation of inappropriate contact with a student.

Superintendent Justin Jennings said in a release late Wednesday that the person was employed by EduStaff, which the district uses to find substitute teachers and other contract workers. The accused worker’s specific role in the district as well as other details about the allegations were not released.

The release from the district says its contract workers “have been subject to a background check before being hired.”

Muskegon Police are currently investigating the allegation, which Jennings says the district was made aware of on Wednesday.

“We took immediate action to remove the individual from the district and have prohibited

the worker from all contact with students and staff during the investigation,” Jennings said in a release.

After the allegation was made, he says that Child Protective Services was also contacted. The district has also asked that counselors be made available to students and families as needed.

The district did not specify which school was involved in the alleged incident.

FOX 17 has reached out to Muskegon Police for additional information on this investigation.