Officer injured by suspect driving away from traffic stop

Posted 10:12 PM, September 19, 2018, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich– An officer with the Kalamazoo  Department of Public Safety was injured Wednesday, following an attempted traffic stop on a suspect.

Officials say around 5:30 p.m., officers were trying to make contact with a suspect who had a known suspended license and who also took off from officers the night before.

While trying to confront the man near Maple Street and S. Burdick Street Wednesday evening, police say the suspect drove off, hitting the door of a KDPS vehicle. The door then hit an officer, causing minor injuries. The officer was taken to Bronson Hospital and has since been released.

The suspect took off in an unknown direction. He hasn’t been identified yet, but police say he’s a 19-year-old from Kalamazoo. They plan to seek charges against him for Felonious Assault on a Police Office, Fleeing and Eluding, and Driving With a Suspended License.

Police are still investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to call them at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s