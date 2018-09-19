Officer injured by suspect driving away from traffic stop

KALAMAZOO, Mich– An officer with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety was injured Wednesday, following an attempted traffic stop on a suspect.

Officials say around 5:30 p.m., officers were trying to make contact with a suspect who had a known suspended license and who also took off from officers the night before.

While trying to confront the man near Maple Street and S. Burdick Street Wednesday evening, police say the suspect drove off, hitting the door of a KDPS vehicle. The door then hit an officer, causing minor injuries. The officer was taken to Bronson Hospital and has since been released.

The suspect took off in an unknown direction. He hasn’t been identified yet, but police say he’s a 19-year-old from Kalamazoo. They plan to seek charges against him for Felonious Assault on a Police Office, Fleeing and Eluding, and Driving With a Suspended License.

Police are still investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to call them at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.