Officers arrest suspect following 90-minute standoff

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man, 28, is in custody following an approximately 90-minute standoff with Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers responded to the report of a man waving a gun and pointing it at himself in the 1900 block of Portage Road.

Upon arrival the suspect entered a home and told officers he wasn’t coming out.

Following the standoff, he was taken into custody and is now facing charges for felon in possession of a firearm and conditional release violation.