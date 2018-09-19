Organizers announce the end of Juice Ball Initiative

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After nine years of providing the community with dancing, fun and a lot of juice organizers have announced that there will be no more Juice Ball.

The final Grease Lightning Juice Ball was held in January 2018 at 20 Monroe Live.

The Juice Ball Initiative was created to provide people a fun night out but also to give back to different nonprofits in West Michigan.

In a statement from the organization it said:

“With gratitude and humility, it’s time to make an announcement… while we didn’t know it at the time, Grease Lighting Juice Ball earlier in 2018 was the last Juice Ball event. Why, is the obvious question? In short, our team is in a different place than we were a decade ago, never mind even just a year ago. Each of us have new career and family objectives, but ultimately we achieved everything we hoped we could with the Juice Ball Initiative… and some times you’re better to take a step back, wrap a red bow around a project, place it on a shelf and simply say ‘we did good work!'”

The organizers also thanked all those that have been involved with the event over the years.

