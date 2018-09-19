Police searching for suspect with ‘poor teeth’ following assault during Wine and Harvest festival

PAW PAW, Mich– Police in Paw Paw are searching for a suspect following a reported assault.

According to a police press release, the incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. on September 9, near the carnival that was set up during the Wine and Harvest Festival.

Police haven’t released details of the assault, but describe the suspect as a 30-year-old man, 5’8″ with poor teeth. They say he was last seen in a dark hoodie, holey blue jeans, a cowboy hat and boots, walking east from the 800 block of S Grempts Street.

A suspect sketch was released on Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the incident or suspect is asked to call police at 269-657-5501 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.