Police searching for suspect with ‘poor teeth’ following assault during Wine and Harvest festival

Posted 4:20 PM, September 19, 2018, by

PAW PAW, Mich–  Police in Paw Paw are searching for a suspect following a reported assault.

Police sketch of assault suspect in Paw Paw

According to a police press release, the incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. on September 9, near the carnival that was set up during the Wine and Harvest Festival.

Police haven’t released details of the assault, but describe the suspect as a 30-year-old man, 5’8″ with poor teeth. They say he was last seen in a dark hoodie, holey blue jeans, a cowboy hat and boots, walking east from the 800 block of S Grempts Street.

A suspect sketch was released on Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the incident or suspect is asked to call police at 269-657-5501 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

1 Comment

  • Mac Woods

    A short white guy in his 30s, wearing ripped jeans, SK’s, and a cowboy hat (though curiously, the sketch artist seems to have rendered a baseball cap) AND he has bad teeth. Well that describes about 98% of the male population in Van Buren county……..So good luck.

    Reply