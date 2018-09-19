Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you didn't know, September is Brain Aneurysm Awareness month. An estimated 1 in 50 people are living with an aneurysm in their brain and may not even know it.

The majority of brain aneurysms victims are women between 40 and 50 years old. The only way to find out if you have one is by getting an MRA of the brain.

Brain aneurysms are not all that common and are not as prevalent as heart disease or cancer or stroke, but they are extremely dangerous.

People generally are at risk of getting them if they have a family history. Good diet and exercise are two key ways to help decrease your risk of getting one.