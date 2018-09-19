St. Cecilia Music Center’s fall lineup

There are fewer places better to experience live music than St. Cecilia's Music Center, and they're celebrating 135 years of music with yet another season.
Here's a lineup of the concerts coming to the historic building this fall:
Pokey LaFarge-Thursday, October 4
Arturo Sandoval- Thursday, October 11
The Kenny Barron Quartet-Thursday, November 1
The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center-Thursday, November 15
The Lone Bellow- Thursday, November 29
St. Cecilia Music Center is located at 24 Ransom North East in downtown Grand Rapids.
For tickets and more concert information, visit scmc-online.org.