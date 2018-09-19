Accused murderer escapes jail; recaptured in 30 minutes

St. Cecilia Music Center’s fall lineup

Posted 12:24 PM, September 19, 2018, by , Updated at 12:23PM, September 19, 2018

There are fewer places better to experience live music than St. Cecilia's Music Center, and they're celebrating 135 years of music with yet another season.

Here's a lineup of the concerts coming to the historic building this fall:

Pokey LaFarge-Thursday, October 4

Arturo Sandoval- Thursday, October 11

The Kenny Barron Quartet-Thursday, November 1

The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center-Thursday, November 15

The Lone Bellow- Thursday, November 29

St. Cecilia Music Center is located at 24 Ransom North East in downtown Grand Rapids.

For tickets and more concert information, visit scmc-online.org.

