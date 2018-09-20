4 Michigan community mental health centers get funding boost, including Kalamazoo and Muskegon

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Four Michigan community mental health centers have been selected as Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics and are getting a boost in funding.

U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan on Thursday announced the designation for Kalamazoo Community Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services; Easter Seals Michigan in Auburn Hills; West Michigan Community Mental Health System in Ludington and HealthWest in Muskegon.

Stabenow says each clinic will get $4 million in funding over the next two years to provide comprehensive behavioral health and addiction treatment services.

The mental health centers are among more than two dozen selected nationwide. The aim is to provide around-the-clock crisis services; outpatient mental health and substance abuse treatment services; screenings, risk assessments and diagnoses. They’ll partner with hospitals law enforcement and others.