Call Plummers Waste Group for your septic needs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Septic problems stink, but don't be the one that finds out the hard way. Before the you-know-what hits the fan, call the experts at Plummers Waste Group.

Plummers Waste Group offers the following services:

Residential and commercial septic services

Septic line and tank replacement

Grease trap services

Preventative maintenance

Water jetting/ cable service

In addition to the above services, they have a answering service available 24/7, so there will be someone to help when there are questions or problems.

Mention you saw Plummers Waste Group on Fox 17, and get $20 off your next service order.

Plummers Waste Group is located at 4750 Clyde Park Avenue in Wyoming.

For more information, visit plummerswastegroup.com.