Call Plummers Waste Group for your septic needs

Septic problems stink, but don't be the one that finds out the hard way. Before the you-know-what hits the fan, call the experts at Plummers Waste Group.

Plummers Waste Group offers the following services:

  • Residential and commercial septic services
  • Septic line and tank replacement
  • Grease trap services
  • Preventative maintenance
  • Water jetting/ cable service

In addition to the above services, they have a answering service available 24/7, so there will be someone to help when there are questions or problems.

Mention you saw Plummers Waste Group on Fox 17, and get $20 off your next service order.

Plummers Waste Group is located at 4750 Clyde Park Avenue in Wyoming.

For more information, visit plummerswastegroup.com.

