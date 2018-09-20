Curiosity Labs at the Grand Rapids Public Museum for ArtPrize
-
STEAM Lab at Rosa Park Circle for ArtPrize
-
ArtPrize moving to every other year after 2018 event
-
Duct tape artist creates ‘Kings of Late Night’ for ArtPrize
-
Opening ceremony planned for Artprize 10 in Grand Rapids
-
Grand Rapids Art Museum extends exhibits through ArtPrize
-
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for September 20
-
World’s Largest Cake Walk to be attempted at ArtPrize
-
Final community discussion planned in GR over medical marijuana
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for September 19
-
Imagination and innovation run wild at Grand Rapids Mini Maker Faire Aug. 18 & 19
-
-
‘This is not justifiable:’ Owner speaks after police shoot pit bull
-
Opera Grand Rapids holding garage sale
-
Fall exhibits at the Grand Rapids Public Museum