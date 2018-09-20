Firefighters from 3 departments battle Kentwood house fire

Posted 5:12 PM, September 20, 2018, by , Updated at 05:45PM, September 20, 2018

Photo taken by FOX 17's Dino Kahrimanovic

KENTWOOD, Mich.  — Crews from the Kentwood, Wyoming and Cutlerville fire departments late Thursday afternoon extinguished a house fire – but it took a while.

Kent County Dispatch Authority and a fire spokesman at the scene told FOX 17 the fire broke out around 2:59 p.m. The address is 5428 Pinebrook Avenue SE in Kentwood. That’s between 52nd and 56th streets, and west of Eastern Avenue.

The fire evidently began in the basement and then spread to the first floor, according to a fire spokesman.

He also said they’re investigating what caused the fire – and no one was home at the time, and no people were injured.

But the homeowner later showed up, and expressed concern that three of his pets may’ve been trapped inside the house. But there’s no confirmation yet on their status.

Firefighters were preparing to clear the scene around 5:40 p.m. Thursday.

 

