GR Coffee Week kicks off Sept. 24-30

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grab a nice hot brew while looking at all the beautiful pieces of ArtPrize 10 during GR Coffee Week, starting September 24.

National Coffee Day falls on September 29, but GR Now is celebrating for a whole week! GR Coffee Week will feature coffee shops, local places to get coffee foods and treats, and tickets to try more than 16 coffee shop locations all around downtown Grand Rapids. Plus, since it's ArtPrize, many of these coffee shops will have art up on display to view while enjoying a brew.

Harris Coffee Bar and Pastries will be one of the shops participating in GR Coffee Week. On top of hosting a variety of events, Harris will offer classes for coffee brewing and pastries, along with live music and trivia nights.

GR Coffee Week will be happening September 24-30.

Get tickets for the event, or see the specials and deals happening at grnow.com/grcoffeeweek.

Use the code COFFEEWEEK616 to get $10 off a ticket.