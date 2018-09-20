× Grand Rapids man arrested on child enticement, porn charges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Grand Rapids man has been arrested on charges of creating child sexually abusive material with at least four out-of-state victims.

The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force says they arrested David William Barrett, 44, after a multi-state investigation.

The task force was assisted by the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department in South Carolina.

Barrett is charged with one count of child sexually abusive activity, two counts of producing child sexually abusive material and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipline at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.