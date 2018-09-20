Hudsonville, Jension renew rivalry in week 5 of the Blitz

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JENISON, Mich -- Despite the high schools being separated by just 5 miles and the stadiums by just 3, Hudsonville and Jenison have not met in football since the Wildcats left the OK Red after the 2011 season.

That all changes Friday night as the rivals meet in the OK Conference crossover.

"I think this place is going to be absolutely packed" Jenison senior quarterback Kyle Nott said. "I mean there is going to be so many people here because so many Hudsonville, so many Jenison and it is just going to be a wild game overall."

With the Eagles unbeaten and Jenison having won 3 in a row, this game has created a lot of buzz on social media and a large crowd is expected at David J. McKenzie Stadium.

"It is a pretty big game, it would be huge for us to start 5-0" Hudsonville senior offensive and defensive tackle Jack Baker said. "We always like the challenge, we are going to accept that challenge and we look forward to it."

Both teams face difficult schedules ahead. The Eagles still have Grandville, Rockford, East Kentwood and West Ottawa to play.

Jenison plays Muskegon (4-0) and Mona Shores (4-0) the next two games after Friday night.

Kent City (4-0) takes on Morley Stanwood (3-1) Friday in the Blitz Battle with the top spot in the Central States Silver on the line.

The Eagles knocked off the Mohawks twice last year.

Other games that we are planning to send cameras to for the Blitz Friday night include:

Martin (3-1) at Fennville (3-1)

Gobles (1-3) at Saugatuck (3-1)

Oakridge (4-0) at Ravenna (3-1)

Whitehall (3-1) at Montague (3-1)

Watervliet (2-2) vs. Kalamazoo United (4-0) at Soisson-Rapacz-Clason Field

Schoolcraft (3-1) at Delton Kellogg (4-0)

Coloma (3-1) at Constantine (4-0)

Paw Paw (3-1) at Three Rivers (4-0)

Portage Northern (2-2) at Mattawan (3-1)

East Kentwood (3-1) at Grandville (2-2)

Muskegon (4-0) at Fruitport (1-3)

Kenowa Hills (1-3) at Mona Shores (4-0)

Thornapple Kellogg (4-0) at Wyoming (3-1)

South Christian (3-1) vs. Unity Christian (4-0) at Baldwin Street Middle School

Holland Christian (3-1) at Zeeland East (3-1)

Zeeland West (3-1) at Byron Center (1-3)

Hamilton (1-3) vs. Holland (2-2) at Hope College

Forest Hills Central (2-2) at Northview (2-2)

Allendale (3-1) at Cedar Springs (3-1)

Spring Lake (4-0) at Comstock Park (0-4)

Coopersville (1-3) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (3-1)

NorthPointe Christian (3-1) at Hopkins (3-1)

The Blitz airs Friday night at 10:30 p.m. with a full hour of highlights, reaction and analysis.