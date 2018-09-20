× Injured eagle transferred to northern Michigan rehab center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – An injured bald eagle found in a cornfield on September 11 is on the move to another rehabilitation center.

“Sparta” was found with several injuries in a Sparta, Michigan cornfield. He was taken in by the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Grand Rapids and nursed back to health, but the bald eagle is still in need of further evaluation and rehabilitation before he can be released back into the wild.

In a post by the Wildlife Rehab Center, they say that “Sparta” was transferred Wednesday to Wings of Wonder in Empire, Michigan. They hope that when “Sparta” is able to be released back into the wild, it can be done back here in West Michigan.