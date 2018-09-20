Kalamazoo Central student suspended after making threat online

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- There will be an increased police presence at Kalamazoo Central High School after a student made a threat late Wednesday night.

School officials say the threat was made on social media. Officers with the Kalamazoo Township Police Department searched the student's home and found the threat not to be credible.

The student who made the threat has since been suspended, according to school officials.

As a precaution, the principal Valerie Boggan says there will be an increased police presence at the school Thursday.