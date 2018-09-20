Muskegon man convicted in bathtub drowning of 14-month-old daughter

Posted 10:54 AM, September 20, 2018, by

Justin Smutz

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — A Muskegon man has been convicted of manslaughter in the death of his 14-month-old daughter, who drowned while unattended in a bathtub.

The Muskegon Chronicle reports a Muskegon County Circuit Court jury also found Justin Smutz guilty Wednesday of second-degree child abuse. He’s jailed pending sentencing.

Adalynn Grace Smutz died March 25, 2016, while in the bathtub with her 2-year-old half-brother. Justin Smutz told authorities he left the children unattended for a few minutes while going out to his car to look for a cigarette, leaving his 8-year-old son in charge.

He testified in his own defense, saying his life has been ruined since being charged. He said he regularly left the two younger children in the bathtub for a half hour while he did things around the house.

