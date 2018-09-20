National Pepperoni Pizza Day means deals

In honor of National Pepperoni Pizza Day on September 20, several chains and locations are offering up deals. Some of these deals even extend beyond the actual day.

Domino’s : Enjoy a large two-topping carry out pizza for $5.99 every day thru Sept. 23. This deal is valid by ordering over the phone, in-store or even by going online to dominos.com. Don’t forget, they also have an app!

Pizza Hut : Have a few mouths to feed or just want some extra pizza all to yourself. On Sept. 20, order a larger pizza at Pizza Hut and get a medium pepperoni pizza for just $1 by using the code PEPPERONI2018.

Papa Murphy’s : Order online and get a free large signature pepperoni pizza with the purchase of a pizza. Use the code FREEPEP

Little Caesars : No need to even place an order, because at Little Caesars, a large pepperoni pizza is Hot-N-Ready everyday! Just $5!

If you are a West Michigan establishment offering up a deal, I’d love to include it here. Email me: smartshopper@fox17online.com