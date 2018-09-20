New park, Ottawa Sands, to open October 15

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hikers, campers, fishers, or those just looking for a place to get closer to nature, there's a new park opening soon where nature lovers can do all those things.

It's called Ottawa Sands, and Todd got the chance to get a sneak peek look at the property before it opens to the public in mid-October. The current official opening date is October 15.

The efforts to improve the Ottawa Sands property are a shining example of the types of wildlife conservation and management that will ensure the state's forests, waters and wildlife are protected and preserved for generations to come.

To learn more about the Land Conservancy of West Michigan, visit naturenearby.org. To learn more about Ottawa County Parks visit, miottawa.org/Parks.

And to learn more about the Michigan Wildlife Council and the organizations and projects they’ve highlighted visit, HereForMIOutdoors.org.