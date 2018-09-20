× P.F. Chang’s offering free sushi for customers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you are looking to score some free lunch, you may want to head to P.F. Chang’s.

The company is bringing back its Free Sushi Day at more than 200 locations Thursday. Customers can choose from either a FREE Spicy Tuna or California roll.

Last year the company handed out more than 90,000 sushi rolls and this year they are hoping to pass out more than 100,000.

The deal is limited to one per customer and is totally free, no purchase necessary. All you need to do is visit the website and show the cashier your coupon code. The deal is good for the entire day.

To find a list of participating stores, click here. The Grand Rapids location on the East Beltline at Knapp’s Corner is participating.