Photographer highlights police K9s in ArtPrize piece

Posted 3:18 PM, September 20, 2018

Blue Courage, at ArtPrize

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Nidal Kanaan has a love for dogs and his ArtPrize entry highlights the work of our local K9 officers.

Kanaan has only been practicing photography for four years, but his artwork, Blue Courage, is capturing attention inside Flanagan’s bar in downtown Grand Rapids.

Wyoming Police invited Kanaan inside their K9 unit for a couple of months to help him highlight the K9 officers.

This is Kanaan’s third ArtPrize entry. Last year, he highlighted pit bulls in his photographs.

 

