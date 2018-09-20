× Score deals on kids clothes, toys at weekend consignment sales

WEST MICHIGAN — If you are looking to score good deals on items for the kids, there are two different consignment sales planned in West Michigan this weekend.

The first is the Grand Rapids Moms fall sale which is happening both Friday and Saturday. It runs from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Friday and again from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at the Calvary Christian Reformed church in Wyoming.

You will be able to find things like strollers, car seats, Halloween costumes, housewares, and clothes. Admission is free but organizers are urging you to pay with cash or check. There will also be many items half off on Saturday.

Parents can also score a deal of fall and winter clothes for kids at the All About Kids Sale. It kicks off Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Resurrection Life Church in Grandville.

It’s free to get in and organizers say you will be able to find items like clothes, toys, and furniture for kids. On Saturday, the sale runs 8:30 a.m. to noon and many items will be half off.