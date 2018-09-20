Shooting with multiple victims reported in Maryland

Posted 10:26 AM, September 20, 2018

(CNN) — Maryland authorities are responding to a shooting in Harford County involving multiple victims, the Harford County Sheriff’s office tweeted Thursday morning.

People are being asked to avoid the area in Perryman, roughly 30 miles northeast of Baltimore. There are homes, churches and a cemetery in the area.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene at 9:09 a.m. ET, the sheriff’s office tweeted.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives sent agents from Baltimore to the scene. The FBI’s Baltimore office is also assisting in the investigation.

“We are closely monitoring the horrific shooting,” Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted. “Our prayers are with all those impacted, including our first responders. The State stands ready to offer any support.”

Developing story – more to come

 

