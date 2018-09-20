Smart Shopper: So many sales, so little time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's happening, yup the official start to fall on Saturday, Sept. 22. As we wave good-bye to summer, say hello to some fabulous sales focusing on transforming your home, a little bit of everything in between and gear to hit the slopes, at a discount!

Trinkets and Treasures Sale, Folkert Community Hub and Banquet Center : This 13th annual sale is spread out in 15,000 square feet! Bargain hunters will want to head to 640 Seminole Rd, Norton Shores, on Friday, Sept. 21 -22. This is a major indoor yard sale with vintage goods, furniture, apparel and more. This is the largest fundraiser for Women's Division Chamber of Commerce. For just $5, shop one hour early on Friday. Regular hours are 9a.m. to 5p.m. the first day and 9a.m. to 3p.m. on Saturday.

The Furniture Outlet 2nd Annual Warehouse Sale, Holland : This store acquires everything you can think of from high-end hotels that are remodeling or redecorating. Plus, they have a nice selection of new items, too. On Saturday, Sept. 22, from 9a.m. to 3p.m., you can enjoy up to 50 percent the already great prices.

Bill and Paul's Sporthaus Kids Trade Up 2018, Grand Rapids : Now through Sept. 30, trade up ski gear or snowboard gear that you previously purchased at Bill and Paul's for your child ages 12 and under, and get 70 percent of the original purchase price towards new or used equipment. There is so much more to this event, I suggest checking out their website.

GRMOMs Fall Sale, Wyoming, MI: A sea of anything you need for a newborn all the way up to teens and maternity awaits you. Most of these items are gently loved, but you will find some items that are brand new. Free admission and strollers are welcome. Head to Calvary Church, 3500 Byron Center Ave SW from 9a.m. to 7p.m. on Friday and 9a.m. to 1p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 22.