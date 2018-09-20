State helping reuse abandoned gas station in Belding for school

BELDING, Mich. (AP) — A former gas station site in Ionia County will be evaluated for redevelopment with financial assistance from the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality.

The DEQ recently awarded a $27,500 grant to the county’s Brownfield Redevelopment Authority for use at the property in the town of Belding.

The grant will pay to examine the property and plan for its safe reuse. Testing will determine whether environmental cleanup is needed.

The site is next to an elementary school in a residential neighborhood. The gas station has been demolished but broken concrete and asphalt have made the site an eyesore. Belding Area Public Schools plans to use it for a parking lot serving staff and school families.

The DEQ forms partnerships with communities to clean up and redevelop abandoned industrial properties.