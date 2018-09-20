Stock up on kids’ items at GRMoMs Semi-Annual Sale

Posted 10:27 AM, September 20, 2018, by , Updated at 10:26AM, September 20, 2018

Thousands of gently used and new items for the kids will be up for grabs this weekend at the semi-annual Grand Rapids Mothers of Multiples Sale.

GRMoMs is a local group for mothers of multiple children like twins or triplets. The sale features everything a mother could need from her child like apparel, toys, cribs, and so much more.

There will be a pre-sale for pregnant moms on Thursday, then on Saturday most items will be half-off.

The sale will be at Calvary CRC, located on 3500 Byron Center Avenue. The sale will be open to the public Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, visit their Facebook page.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s