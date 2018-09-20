Storms ending, turning cooler this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN -- September is the first month of Meteorological Fall, but it's felt more like the heart of summer with temperatures running a good 5 or more degrees above average for the month so far. That will change this weekend as a strong cold front moves through. However, today's highs are expected to reach well into the 80s over most of the FOX 17 viewing area:

A warm front lifting through the area will keep a chance of showers and storms in the forecast through about 2 PM. The best chance of rain will continue to be near I-96 and points northward:

Here is where that warm front is as of this early morning writing:

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) actually has a Marginal Risk of severe weather for areas north of I-96 today, although locally heavy rain is the primary threat with these storms:

A cold front will drop through the area from the northwest tomorrow. This front could trigger a few isolated showers and storms, mainly south and east of Grand Rapids:

The bigger story with this cold front passing will be the cooler temperatures coming our way. After a warm Thursday night with lows in the 70s, expect temperatures to drop into the low 70s -- even upper 60s in spots -- by the late afternoon hours:





Cooler air will continue to filter in on Saturday, with morning lows in the 40s, and afternoon highs in the 60s. Despite the cooler air, it looks like a nice first weekend of fall with plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. Be sure to keep it tuned to FOX 17 for further weather updates!