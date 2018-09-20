× Thursday marks one year since MSP trooper died in Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — It’s been one year since Michigan State Police trooper Timothy O’Neill passed away in a motorcycle crash.

Officials with Michigan State Police say O’Neill died from his injuries sustained in the crash which happened back on September 20, 2017 near the intersection of Wolverine Boulevard NE and Belding Road NE in Plainfield Township.

Trooper O’Neill joined the Michigan State Police in 2014, graduating as a member of the 126th Trooper Recruit School.

He served at the Rockford Post and became a member of the Motor Unit in May 2017.

Tpr. Timothy J. O’Neill was the 53rd Michigan State Police officer to die in the line of duty.